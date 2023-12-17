Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan meets CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:14 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter's Jubilee Hills residence here on Sunday. Raghuram Rajan, who also served as the former Chief Financial Advisor to the Central government, shared his experiences with the Chief Minister. According to the CMO officials, the duo discussed the current economic scenario of Telangana and the strategies to be adopted for its economic development where the former RBI Governor made several suggestions to improve the economic situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Affairs and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to CMO V Seshadri and others participated in the meeting.