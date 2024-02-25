Former SCSC secretary general receives prestigious doctorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Krishna Yedula, former secretary general of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), has been conferred with honorary doctorate in Humanity by George Washington University of Peace Florida, USA.

In recognition of his contributions to society especially during Covid-19 pandemic in the State as well as his commitment to fostering humanity, social service and bringing about a positive impact in society, Krishna Yedula was conferred honorary doctorate during World Peace Conference 2024 held in Bangalore. He is currently co-chair for CSR & Sustainability Chapter for Telangana and AP at ASSOCHAM.