Karimnagar archer selected for international event in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:25 PM

Archery player Kuna Kishan receiving certificate from organizers in Goa.

Karimnagar: An archery player from Karimnagar town, Kuna Kishan, has been selected for the 2024 Pan-America Masters Games scheduled to be held in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, from July 12 to 21. The International Master Games Association is organizing the event.

Kishan got the eligibility to take part in the international event by winning a bronze medal in the 6th National Masters Games Goa-2024 held in Goa from February 8 to 13.

Kishan, who is working as mechanic in Karimnagar RTC zonal workshop, said he was happy on being selected for the international event and expressed confidence of winning a medal.

Kishan, who used to take his children to the Police Training Centre for archery coaching, got attracted towards the game and started practising archery in 2018. He has won a number of medals by participating in State and national level competitions.