Former Telangana High Court Judge Justice Naveen Rao urges citizens to exercise vote

Justice Rao cautioned against treating election day as a mere holiday, emphasizing that it is a crucial opportunity to shape the future of the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 AM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: In an appeal to the electorate, former Telangana High Court Justice P Naveen Rao highlighted the importance of voting and urged citizens to participate actively in the assembly elections.

He stressed that voting is not just a right but also a responsibility that allows citizens to choose a government that reflects their aspirations and addresses their needs.

“Do not treat tomorrow as a holiday,” Justice Rao asserted.

“It is also our duty and responsibility as a citizen to participate in the election process,” he said.

The polling is scheduled to take place on November 30.