Fossil unveils the dazzling new Spring Collection 2023 with Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: With the advent of the spring season, there is a crisp lushness in the air, and well, it’s time to embrace this exuberance with your spring style too. Fossil India has just launched their dazzling new Spring Collection 2023 with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The collection comprises not just timepieces but also accessories.

Ring in the jubilant season of spring with Fossil’s spring collection. Embrace the feel-good moments with timepieces, accessories and bags that will encourage you to go out and enjoy the season, or stay in and delight in your favourite pastimes. These enchanting accessories are just the right kind of chic to add a subtle yet vibrant charm to your persona.

For Her

Kriti Sanon, brand ambassador for Fossil India, shared her thoughts on the Fossil Spring collection. “The new Fossil Spring Collection is the perfect blend of elegance and style to match the airy and bright aesthetics of spring! From charming timepieces, aesthetically stylish handbags, to an eclectic mix of minimalist jewellery – it has everything I need for all my outings this season – from relaxed sundowners to red carpet events.”

For Him

“When it comes to classic timepieces amalgamated with modern trends, Fossil is my ultimate choice,” says Varun Dhawan, Fossil India brand ambassador. “I like to refresh and reinvent my personal style to experiment with new looks, and the distinctive watches of the Fossil Spring 2023 Collection are striking companions for all my outfits.”