Four arrested after dispute over playing loud music in UP religious event

By IANS Published Date - 10:50 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Kushinagar: Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar following a dispute over playing loud music during a Kalash Yatra.

The incident occurred when one group was preparing for the Kalash Yatra ahead of Durga Puja and playing loud music to invite people to join it. When they reached near the house of one Mubarak in the same locality, he objected and asked them to lower the volume.

However, when the group refused, Mubarak’s family and relatives allegedly started pelting stones at them, injuring four persons. Kubersthan police station SHO P.K. Gupta said during the stone pelting, Piyush Shah (5) got hit on the head and was seriously injured, while the others sustained minor injuries. “Piyush along with three others was taken to district hospital where they were discharged after primary treatment,” said Gupta.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Singh and Circle Officer Padrauna Umesh Chand Bhatt along heavy force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Forces from Kotwali Padrauna and Vishunpura police stations were also summoned. Gupta said on the complaint of one Naresh Shah, an FIR was registered against Mubarak, Mubarak’s unidentified son, Tabrez, Chunnu and some unidentified persons under sections 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 336 (negligent act endangering human life) and others. “We have arrested four persons and the situation has been brought under control,” said the ASP.