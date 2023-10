| Four Empty Coaches Of Emu Derail Near Chennai

Chennai: Four empty coaches of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed near suburban Avadi here early on Tuesday, a Southern Railway official said.

There was no immediate report of any injuries.

“It was an empty rake from the Avadi maintenance car shed,” a senior official said without divulging further details.

EMUs are used as local passenger services.