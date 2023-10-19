Padma Shri Bangaru Adigalar passes away at 82

A large crowd gathered at his residence in Melmaruvathur, in Chengalpet district, to pay their last respects

By ANI Published Date - 09:24 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

A large crowd gathered at his residence in Melmaruvathur, in Chengalpet district, to pay their last respects

Chennai: Padma Shri recipient and the founder of ‘Melmaruvathur’ temple Bangaru Adigalar passed away here on Thursday evening after a heart attack. He was 82 years old.

A large crowd gathered at his residence in Melmaruvathur, in Chengalpet district, to pay their last respects.

Spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar revolutionised spiritualism in Tamil Nadu by allowing women into the sanctum sanctorum of ‘Shakti’ temples.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation.

Also Read Eminent scholar, Padma Shri awardee Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi passes away