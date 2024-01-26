Four French citizens among Padma Shri awardees 2024

Charlotte Chopin (Yoga), Pierre Sylvain Filliozat (literature and education), Fred Negrit (literature and education), and Kiran Vyas (Yoga) were conferred with Padma Shri Awards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 09:06 AM

Hyderabad: The President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved 132 Padma awards, including 17 Padma Bhushan honours, and 110 Padma Shri awards. Thirty of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight people who are foreigners, non-resident Indians, people of Indian origin or those who hold overseas citizenship of India.

At least four French citizens from different fields were given the Padma Shri award this year, including Charlotte Chopin (Yoga), Pierre Sylvain Filliozat (literature and education), Fred Negrit (literature and education), and Kiran Vyas (Yoga).

Also Read Padma Awards 2024: Foxconn CEO Young Liu gets Padma Bhushan

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.