Fulbright Fellowship applications open now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 06:44 PM

Hyderabad: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, such exchanges are aimed at bringing people of India and the United States closer together through opportunities that enrich fellows’ academic, research, teaching, and professional capacities.

Alumni of such exchange and scholarship programs have demonstrated strong leadership in their academic disciplines and professions. Outstanding Indian students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, a press release from the US Consulate said here on Friday.

The USIEF is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 academic year. For more details, visit www.usief.org.in. Applicants can also send any queries to ip@usief.org.in or contact one of the USIEF offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Mumbai, the press release added.