Four including two juveniles arrested for murder in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Four persons including two juveniles were apprehended by the Kothur police for allegedly killing a man over a ‘love affair’ three days ago.

The persons who are apprehended are Rahul Singh alias Amarnath (21), Mohammed Taher Ali (19) and two juveniles.

The victim Raja Sahu, (20) worked at a company located at Kothur in Shadnagar. On Wednesday, the man went out on some work and did not return back following which the manager made a complaint at the Kothur police station.

During the investigation, the police took into custody Rahul Singh, who was a colleague of Sahu and questioned him. During interrogation he revealed about killing Sahu over a love affair.

According to the police, Rahul and Sahu were into friendship with a girl and on several instances there were quarrel between them over the issue. “Rahul anyhow wanted to eliminate Sahu as the latter was getting close to the girl and planned the murder.

“Rahul along with Taher and the two juveniles took Sahu to a secluded placed on outskirts of Kothur and killed him by hurling boulders. The body was later dumped in the bushes and covered with mud,” said DCP Shamshabad, K Narayana Rao.

All the four persons are produced before the court.

