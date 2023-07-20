Hyderabad: Six persons arrested for transporting ganja

Cops arrested six persons who were allegedly transporting ganja and seized 110 kg of the contraband from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The Attapur police with the assistance of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) arrested six persons who were allegedly transporting ganja and seized 110 kg of the contraband from them.

The arrested persons are Vijay Asaram Ghorapade, Pradeep Sarjerav, Satya Narayana Shankar Rao, Savitra Satyanarayana, Jaya Solanki and Krunal Dada Rao, all residents of Maharashtra.

The gang had purchased the ganja from one person Dora, a resident of Berhampur in Odhisa, and were transporting the consignment to Beed district of Maharashtra when they were arrested at Attapur Rajendranagar.

The six persons had purchased the contraband for Rs. 5,000 a kilogram and planned to sell it to two persons Pradeep Salve and Bala Avaskar in Maharashtra for Rs. 25,000 a kilogram, said DCP Rajendranagar, Jagadeeshwar Reddy.

Efforts are on to nab Dora of Odhisa who sold the ganja, and Pradeep and Bala of Maharashtra who were to receive the consignment.