Karimnagar will become one of the most sought after tourism spot in India: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar examining proposed traffic island site near cable bridge in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Karimnagar would become one of the most sought after tourism destinations in the country once the ongoing Manair River Front and cable bridge works were completed.

The Minister, who inspected the proposed site for a traffic island near the cable bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Wednesday, said all efforts were being made to make the cable bridge available to the public by March 31 and the works of the island would also be completed before the inauguration of the bridge.

The Manair River Front works were also progressing on a brisk note, he said, adding efforts were on to complete the works by August.

The world’s third biggest water fountain would be developed as part of the Manair project by spending Rs 60 crore, he said, adding that the tendering process was completed and foundation would be laid soon.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, RDO Anand Kumar and others were present.