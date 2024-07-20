Four killed in separate accidents in Medak

In a tragic incident, pilgrims from Hyderabad, who were on their way to Basara from Hyderabad, met with an accident on NH-44 near Kallakal in Medak district on Saturday morning.
Sanagreddy: Four persons died in two separate accidents in the erstwhile Medak district on Saturday while several others sustained injuries.
In a tragic incident, pilgrims from Hyderabad, who were on their way to Basara from Hyderabad, met with an accident on NH-44 near Kallakal in Medak district on Saturday morning. While two persons died in the mishap when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and slipped into a roadside drain, five others sustained injuries. The victims were Aja Rao (55) and Bhaskar Rao. Manoharabad police registered a case.
In another road mishap, two youngsters died and four others sustained injuries as the car they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned at Athmakur under Sadasivapet police station limits. The deceased were MD Siddiq (18) and MD Jakeed (18). The injured were Faizam, Kashyap, Shaijan, and Johed. The six friends, residents of Hyderabad, were on their way to Singur dam when the incident happened. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad after providing first aid. Sadasivapet police registered a case.