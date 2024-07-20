Four killed in separate accidents in Medak

In a tragic incident, pilgrims from Hyderabad, who were on their way to Basara from Hyderabad, met with an accident on NH-44 near Kallakal in Medak district on Saturday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 09:59 PM

Two persons died, and four were injured in a road accident at Athmakur in Sadasivapet mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sanagreddy: Four persons died in two separate accidents in the erstwhile Medak district on Saturday while several others sustained injuries.

In a tragic incident, pilgrims from Hyderabad, who were on their way to Basara from Hyderabad, met with an accident on NH-44 near Kallakal in Medak district on Saturday morning. While two persons died in the mishap when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and slipped into a roadside drain, five others sustained injuries. The victims were Aja Rao (55) and Bhaskar Rao. Manoharabad police registered a case.

Also Read Telangana: Woman dies after car skids off road at Kallakal in Medak

In another road mishap, two youngsters died and four others sustained injuries as the car they were traveling in veered off the road and overturned at Athmakur under Sadasivapet police station limits. The deceased were MD Siddiq (18) and MD Jakeed (18). The injured were Faizam, Kashyap, Shaijan, and Johed. The six friends, residents of Hyderabad, were on their way to Singur dam when the incident happened. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad after providing first aid. Sadasivapet police registered a case.