Telangana: Woman dies after car skids off road at Kallakal in Medak

Several others injured in the incident which occurred while they were on their way to Basara from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 09:14 AM

The car which met with an accident at at Kallakal in Manoharabad mandal on Saturday.

Medak: A woman died in a road accident at Kallakal in Manoharabad mandal after a car skidded off the road and fell into a roadside drain in the early hours of Saturday.

Several others were injured in the incident. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred when they were heading towards Basara from Hyderabad.

The body was shifted to the government hospital in Toopran for postmortem. Further details are awaited.