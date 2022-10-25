Four-member gang cheating job aspirants busted in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Four persons who allegedly cheated job aspirants on the pretext of providing central government jobs, were arrested by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Mohd Sanaullah alias Khan Sir (35) of Rajendranagar, Akashpur Veera Chaitanya (23) of West Godavari AP, Godi Veera Arjun Rao (34) of Vijayawada and Kolkondi Raghuveer alias Chinnu (28) of Himayathnagar. A few others involved in the case are absconding.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crimes) AR Srinivas said the gang cheated several job aspirants from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on pretext of offering jobs in Income Tax Department, National Soil Conservation and Salinization Board, and Indian Railways.

“Sanaullah along with others established an office ‘Income Tax Services’ at Masab Tank and collected Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh each from the government job aspirants. To make the students believe, he set up an office resembling a government department workplace with around 40 computers. After collecting the money, he handed them over fake offer letters,” said the official.

The gang adopted a different modus operandi for National Soil Conservation and Salinization Board (NSC &SB) scam by creating a website ‘https://nscb.org’ and issuing a notification for recruitment of Agriculture Assistants. They collected registration fee of Rs. 500 from each candidate who registered recruitment exam.

“A total of 1420 candidates applied for the jobs and the gang declared that all the candidates were selected for oral interviews. However, they could not go ahead as our team got wind of the racket and caught them,” said AR Srinivas.

The gang cheated railway job aspirants in a similar manner after collecting money and issuing joining letter of Group C posts, he added.

The police seized fake joining letters, fake identity cards, rubber stamps of government officials with various designations, a car and gold ornaments from them.