Four members of a family committed suicide in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:35 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

A goldsmith from Krishnanagar of Jagtial town, Akoju Krishnamurthy (42) along with his family members including wife Shailaja (35), daughter Gayatrai (13) and son Ashrith (15) made a suicide attempt by consuming pesticide on August 20 night.

Jagtial: All the four members of a family, who made suicide attempt on August 20, died with demise of Shailaja on Thursday morning.

Neighbors shifted them to Jagtial hospital from where they had shifted to Hyderabad hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

Krishnamurthy died while undergoing treatment on August 24, his daughter Gayatrai breathed her last on September 5 and son Ashritha on September 13. Shailaja, who underwent treatment in NIMS hospital till Thursday, breathed her last in the morning.

Krishnamurthy, who used to run a jewelry shop in Jagtial, ran into debts due to poor business. He borrowed Rs 30 lakh from private moneylenders for children education and other purposes.

Unable to clear debts, Krishnamurthy along with family members took an extreme step. A pall of gloom descended in Krishnanagar with the death of the entire family.