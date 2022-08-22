NIMS asks B.Sc Nursing course aspirants to check application status

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The Dean, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Dr S Rammurti in a notification here on Monday said that candidates who have applied for admission in B.Sc (Nursing) course-2022 can check their application status on the website www.nims.edu.in.

Acknowledgements were issued to hard copy of online applications submitted by the candidates on or before August 9.

Candidates who have not received acknowledgement of their application can contact the office of the Associate Dean, NIMS (040-23489189) or in person on or before August 30, after which no correspondence would be entertained in the matter, the notification said.

For candidates whose application status is incomplete, details of certificates due for submission were uploaded. They may check by visiting the NIMS website and submit through email: nimsdat@gmail.com or in person or before August 30 failing which their applications will be rejected without further intimation, the notification added.