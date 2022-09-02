KNRUHS certificate verification for persons with disability on September 9

KNRUHS issued a notification for certificate verification for persons with disability quota on September 9 at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta.

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday in a notification for examination of candidates selected under Persons with Disability quota, said the certification verification for such candidates for admissions in PG (MD/MS/Diploma) courses in Competent Authority Quota will be held from 10 am on September 9 at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta.

