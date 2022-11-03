| Four Of A Family From Qutbullapur Killed After Bus Hits Car In Andole

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Thu - 3 November 22

Representational Image The victims were Dileep (35), his wife Vinoda (28), daughters Suputrika (5) and Khansi (1). The family hailed from Qutbullapur in Hyderabad. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: Four persons of a family, including a one-year-old baby, were killed in a road accident after a bus hit their car on NH-161 at Kamsanpalle in Andole Mandal on Monday morning.

With road works underway, traffic along the route was diverted to one side of the road. As morning fog impaired visibility, the bus driver is said to have not seen the Maruti 800 car and rammed it, killing all the four persons on the spot.