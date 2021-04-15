Four of family charred to death in Vizag apartment in Andhra Pradesh

Police are yet to establish the cause of deaths, but the fire seemed to have emanated from an air conditioner, preliminary reports indicated.

By | Published: 10:30 am

Amaravati: Four members of a family were found charred to death in their apartment in Mathirawada locality of Visakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Police are yet to establish the cause of deaths, but the fire seemed to have emanated from an air conditioner, preliminary reports indicated.

The victims were Bangaru Naidu (50), Nirmala (45), Deepak (21) and Kashyak(19).

The family lived in Bahrain and had moved back to Vizag some six months ago, it was said.

Investigation is in progress.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .