| Four Persons Held With Cocaine In Hyderabad

Four persons held with cocaine in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) team along with the Raidurgam police nabbed four persons in possession of 32 grams Cocaine on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) team along with the Raidurgam police nabbed four persons in possession of 32 grams Cocaine on Monday. Mobile phones and two bikes were also seized.

The arrested persons are B.Veera Raju from Hafeezpet, Rajesh Gopishetty from Shankarpally, Naresh Gopisetty from Manikonda and Kranthi Kumar from Raidurgam.

According to SOT officials, firstly, following a tip-off, Kranthi Kumar who is a drug consumer was arrested. On questioning, Kranthi shared that he procured drug from Naresh and Rajesh, both brothers from Raidurgam.

Subsequently, Naresh, Rajesh and Veera Raju were caught at Raidurgam and Miyapur and the psychotropic drug substance was seized.

Veera Raju is a habitual drug consumer and peddler. He regularly goes to Goa and procures cocaine and sells it to other consumers in Hyderabad and makes easy money.

Previously he was involved in similar cases.