Four pilgrims from Jangaon stranded near Amarnath cave in Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Jangaon: At least four pilgrims from the district headquarters were stranded four kilometre ahead of the Amarnath cave in Pahalgam district of the Kashmir valley.

The stranded pilgrims are Taduri Ramesh, Jilla Satyanarayana, Pallela Lakshminarasaiah and his wife Siddi Laxmi, according to their relatives. They left for Delhi in a train on July 3 and reached Jammu in another train. From there, they left for Pahalgam in a vehicle, but they were stopped by the security forces due to cloudburst resulting in the landslide.

As the Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following the cloudburst incident. The pilgrims reportedly said that they had spent a sleepless night in the dead of night amidst fear.