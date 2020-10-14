Four-pronged approach to develop agriculture in Telangana

Suggests four-pronged approach for development of agriculture in State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday suggested a four-pronged approach for development of agriculture in the State. Quality seed, market demand for agriculture produce, timely distribution of fertilisers and ensuring better prices for the agriculture yields should be the parameters, he said.

“Farmers must be encouraged to think on these lines and agriculture department must shoulder the responsibility of enlightening them,” the Chief Minister said, at a high-level meeting on agriculture at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Pointing out that winning the hearts of farmers was not a tough job, he said: “One must make them realise that you are working for their welfare. Farmers will readily agree with suggestions that really make good economic sense and wait for timely advice.” He said the department must exhibit its strength by coming up with an “Agriculture Card’ explaining the do’s and don’ts to farmers.

He said the prominence of agriculture department grew by leaps and bounds and they have to work beyond their office hours and work together with farmers. The Chief Minister said the Rythu Vedikas will be ready by Dasara, creating a platform for the officers to interact with the farmers. The officers while improving their knowledge also must draw plans for the transformation of Telangana as an agriculture-first State in the country, he said.

Fill vacancies

The Chief Minister directed Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy and other officers to fill vacancies in the department. “Recruit and promote if any promotions are pending. If a couple wants to work at the same place, post them as they want,” he said, adding that all those reaching superannuation and retiring must be properly honoured.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Members of Parliament Ranjith Reddy, B Linagayya Yadav, MLC S Subhash Reddy, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, G Balraju, Balka Suman, K Bhupal Reddy, Shankar Naik, Ch Linagayya, government chief advisor Rajeev Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO secretary Smitha Sabharwal, principal secretary agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Praveen Rao, MD Horticulture Venkat Reddy , Director marketing Lakshmi Bai were also present at the meeting.

