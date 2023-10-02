Four-year-old electrocuted in supermarket in Nizamabad

According to the police, the child, Rishita, along with her father went to a supermarket for shopping and as she tried to pick a chocolate from the refrigerator, she was allegedly electrocuted

Nizamabad: A four-year-old girl died, allegedly of electrocution, at a supermarket in Nandipet mandal of the district on Monday evening.

According to the police, the child, Rishita, along with her father went to a supermarket for shopping and as she tried to pick a chocolate from the refrigerator, she was allegedly electrocuted. When her father noticed her lying still, he rushed the child to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

