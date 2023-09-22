Hyderabad: Food delivery boy electrocuted to death at Chandanagar

A case is registered and investigation going on. The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy died allegedly due to electrocution at Chandanagar on Thursday night.

According to the police, N Anil (28), a native of Sangareddy and residing at Lingampally, went on some work near Veritex villas at Chandanagar. “It is not clear why he had gone to the place. He was found dead near the electric transformer on Friday morning. We suspect he got electrocuted,” said Chandanagar Inspector D Pallavelli.

