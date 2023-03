| Four Year Old Mowed Down By Auto Trolley In Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Kothagudem: A four-year-old girl was mowed down by an auto-trolley at Koyagudem of Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Friday.

The child, G Rishika, was said to have come under the trolley while playing on the road.

The vehicle driver, who was selling onions in the trolley, did not see the child and drove the vehicle over her, killing the child on the spot.

