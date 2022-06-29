Four youngsters held for burglary in Adilabad

Utnoor Inspector Saida Rao briefs details of the arrests to pressmen in Utnoor on Wednesday

Adilabad: Four youngsters were arrested on the charges of committing house burglaries in different parts of the district, in Utnoor mandal centre on Wednesday. Gold, silver ornaments, laptops and mobile phones worth Rs 7.50 lakh were recovered from them.

Utnoor Inspector Saida Rao said that the accused youngsters were Nikhil (20), a driver, Mekala Karan (21), private employee, Gajula Sai Kumar (19), a student and Bandi Pavan Kalyan (22), a carpenter, all belonging to different parts of Utnoor mandal. They were detained while moving suspiciously during a vehicle check held in Utnoor.

On being interrogated, Nikhil, Karan and Sai confessed to forming a gang to lead a lavish lifestyle for six months. They admitted that they burgled gold, silver ornaments and laptops from different houses by breaking open doors at night. They disclosed that they sold the booty to Pavan Kalyan and used the funds for luxuries.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy and Utnoor ASP Harshavardhan commended Utnoor Inspector Saida Rao, Sub-Inspector Bharath Suman and his team members for showing spontaneity in arresting the four and recovering the stolen property.