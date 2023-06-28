Hyderabad-Chennai Express strands on bridge as passenger pulls alarm chain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: In an alarming incident on Tuesday, a passenger travelling aboard the Hyderabad-Chennai Express (train no. 12604) pulled the emergency alarm chain, bringing the train to an abrupt halt on bridge no. 167. The situation took a dangerous turn as it was discovered that the general coach, where the alarm chain was activated, was not connected to the vestibule, making it impossible to reset the alarm chain resetting valve.

As panic spread among the passengers, the train found itself stranded on the bridge, with no immediate solution in sight. However, the courageous actions of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable from Chennai division, Rahul Kumar, along with the assistance of the assistant loco pilot, turned the dire situation into a tale of bravery.

Realising the urgency of the situation, constable Rahul Kumar and the assistant loco pilot spotted a JCB excavator working in the nearby riverbed. They descended into the riverbed and approached the JCB operator for assistance. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the JCB driver willingly agreed to help.

Without hesitation, the constable climbed into the bucket of the JCB, with the sole mission of reaching the stranded train on the bridge. He was lifted by the JCB, rising steadily towards the bridge overhead.

The entire incident was captured on video and subsequently shared on the official Twitter handle of the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai. Following the successful reset of the alarm chain resetting valve, the train was able to resume its journey and reach its destination safely.

When a passenger of General Coach pulled the alarm chain of this train no. 12604 Exp (HYB -MAS) on 27.06.2023, the train stopped over Bridge no.167. It wasn't possible to reach the coach for resetting Alarm Chain Resetting Valve. #IndianRailways #dedication pic.twitter.com/JXK2bJGqXr — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) June 28, 2023

In light of the incident, railway authorities have urged passengers to refrain from pulling the alarm chain unless absolutely necessary.