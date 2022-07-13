| Francis Bacon Fire Power Visionary Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Francis Bacon, Fire Power, Visionary shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Francis Bacon, Fire Power, Visionary, White Roses, Amalfitana, Cash Register & Lifes Song impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Silver Lining (Apprentice) 46, moved well. Fast Track (RB) 47.5, handy.

All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 46, moved easy. Different (RB) 47.5, moved freely.

800m:

Cash Register (Abhishek Habbu) 58, 600/43, good. Sea Of Class (RB) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Show Me Your Walk (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 59, 600/44, worked well. NRI Touch (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Star Babe (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

NRI Ultrapower (Apprentice) 1-2.5, 600/46, moved easy. Amalfitana (Abhishek Habbu) 58, 600/42, impressed.

1000m:

Knight Templar (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, unextended.

Redeem Our Pledge (Abhishek Habbu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

Francis Bacon (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

White Roses (Abhishek Habbu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.

Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well.

Dream Station (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well.

Falcon Edge (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47,moved freely.

Elusive (Rohit Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

Fire Power (Abhishek Habbu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed.

Code Blue (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Quality Warrior (RB) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Unmatched (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well.