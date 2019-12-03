Blood donation camp held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 70 units of blood was collected at a blood donation camp conducted for RAF (Rapid Action Force) – CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel here in the city at RAF CRPF campus, Shamirpet.

The camp was jointly organised by Rotary Club of Cantonment, Secunderabad, and Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan. V J Sundaram, Commandant of 99 BN, RAF, Hakimpet, Secunderabad himself donated blood along with 69 other colleagues.

“Blood is for circulation, everybody has it and everybody can donate it. Donating blood saves a life,” said VJ Sundaram.

Farzana Ali, president, Rotary Club of Cantonment Secunderabad and Sailesh Gumidelli president of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan were also present, a press release said

