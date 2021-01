Telangana Cricket Association selects 35 players for camp

The camp will be held in Warangal from January 17

Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has selected 35 players to the camp, based on their performance in the recently concluded Kakatiya Cup held in Warangal.

The camp will be held in Warangal from January 17. The players have to report to T Jayapal.

Probables: K Ravi, K Raviteja, Rajesh Bolle (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Ramesh Rammi, Akshay (Yadadri), Md Bhasha (Gadwal), Bhavish Kumar, Saikumar, Manoj, Aditya, Sidhu (Warangal Urban), N Naveen Kumar (Medak), Sumith Reddy (Kamareddy), Sameer, Siddharth (Mulugu), Y Vinay Kumar J Ganga Prasad, B Sai Kumar (Adilabad), Ch Raju Yadav, Naga Pravarthan Naidu, M Shankar, Nikhil Nakirekanti, DSDK Praise (Nalgonda), Mahesh, S Ramu, Yashwanth (Nirmal), Md Feroz (Mahabubnagar), Jagadeesh Chada (Karimnagar), Usmad, Avinash Kailas, Manish, Raghu (Suryapet), G Shashi Vardhan, Kalyan Pawar (Vikarabad), Sai Abhinav (Warangal Rural).

