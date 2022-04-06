Free training to help candidates excel in exam

Hyderabad: Candidates aspiring to crack State government jobs can avail free coaching extended by the Backward Classes Welfare department, which has decided to train 1.25 lakh eligible candidates.

The training will be provided in three modes — physical classes, hybrid (online and offline), and online only mode. A total of 50,000 candidates each will be coached in the online and hybrid, and another 25,000 candidates in physical mode in the BC Study Circles.

While there are 12 BC Study Circles in the erstwhile districts in the State, four new study circles — one each in Suryapet, Jagtial, Narsampet and Wanaprathy have been established by the department to train students for recruitment examination.

“The State government has already announced 80,038 vacancies in various departments for recruitment. Apart from the recruitment announcement, the government is extending free training to economically weaker people hailing from the BC communities who cannot afford fees in the private coaching institutions due to financial constraints. The idea is to help people from economically weaker sections crack and land their dream job,” said BC Welfare Minister, Gangula Kamalakar.

Also, the department is establishing one study centre each in 119 Assembly constituencies in government polytechnic and degree colleges. These centres will have three rooms — one with computers, another with audio-visual systems and one room meant for clearing queries. Coaching will be given to students till the completion of the selection process for a particular recruitment examination.

Not just extending free coaching, the eligible candidates will also be provided a monthly stipend by the department. For aspirants of Group-I jobs, the department will provide stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for six months and Rs 2,000 per month to Group-II and SI job aspirants for three months.

The admissions to free coaching will be based on an entrance test, which will be conducted by the Unacademy — a learning platform. Accordingly, the BC Welfare department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Unacademy. Interested candidates can register free through the link https://unacademy.com/scholarship/tsgovt-scholarship-test till 10 am on April 16. The entrance test will be conducted on April 16 from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The test comprises 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes and the difficulty level of the questions will range from easy to difficult, and each question paper will be different. After completion of the test, marks will be immediately sent to the candidate’s mobile number and email address.

The registration and conduct of the test which costs Rs 20,000 per candidate was being extended free to candidates by the Unacademy as part of the MoU. The government would be incurring Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore towards this free coaching, the Minister said.

All candidates who wish to avail free coaching must take the entrance test. Coaching would be provided to students based on the marks obtained in the test, Principal Secretary to Government, BC Welfare department, B Venkatesham said.

Seventy five per cent of the admissions have been reserved for candidates belonging to the BC community, 10 per cent is reserved for SCs, and five per cent each for ST, EBC and Minorities in the admissions.

