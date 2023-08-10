Ashish Arora joins Narayana as Chief Academic Officer

Narayana Educaional Institutions director Dr Sindhura Narayana said she was thrilled to welcome Ashish Arora to the institution.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: The Narayana Educational Institutions has appointed Ashish Arora as its Chief Academic Officer. With a career spanning over three decades as an educator Arora brings expertise to his new role after his stints in Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen, and Unacademy.

Arora actively shares his passion for Physics through his acclaimed YouTube channel, which has over 11.5 lakh subscribers and over 23 crore views.

