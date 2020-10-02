French Open: Thiem, Svitolina march into last 16

Former champion Simona Halep faces a fascinating rematch with Amanda Anisimova, the American teenager who knocked her out of last year’s competition.

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Paris: US Open winner Dominic Thiem swept into the last 16 at Roland Garros on Friday along with women’s third seed Elina Svitolina while Rafael Nadal anticipated a stiffer challenge after serene progress in his first two matches at the tournament.

Former champion Simona Halep faces a fascinating rematch with Amanda Anisimova, the American teenager who knocked her out of last year’s competition.

Thiem broke down early resistance from Norway’s Casper Ruud to secure an impressive 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory and set up a possible showdown with 2015 French Open winner Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka, the 16th seed, goes up against the lone Frenchman remaining in the draw, Hugo Gaston, the world number 239. Two-time quarterfinalist Svitolina ensured she will stick around for the second week in Paris with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 27th seed. Ukrainian Svitolina is full of confidence after capturing her 15th career WTA at Strasbourg last weekend.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek dismissed former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 to seal a return to the last 16, matching her best result at a Grand Slam. Later on Wednesday, 12-time champion Nadal meets 74th-ranked Italian Stefano Travaglia, who is through to the last 32 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, Nadal has yet to drop a set in Paris against opponents with a combined ranking of 319, but the Spaniard knows tougher examinations await in his pursuit of Roger Federer’s record 20 major titles.

Halep’s status as the women’s favourite was reinforced following the withdrawal of Serena Williams, on top of the absence of world number one and defending champion Ashleigh Barty, as well as US Open winner Naomi Osaka. The Romanian is riding a career-best 16-match winning streak but is well aware of the threat posed by her upcoming opponent.

Anisimova, who turned 19 in August, became the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last four at a major when she defeated Halep in the quarter-finals last year.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev tackles Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato, who famously beat Novak Djokovic on his way to a semi-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .