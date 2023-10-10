Fresh ToR to KWDT-II: Telangana files caveat in SC

Andhra Pradesh has been opposing the decision of the Centre to task the Tribunal with the new responsibility as well as the further terms of reference (ToR).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has filed a caveat with the Supreme Court requesting that its arguments be heard in case any petitions were filed against the fresh terms of reference given to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal for distribution and sharing Krishna river water between the two Telugu States.

Andhra Pradesh has been opposing the decision of the Centre to task the Tribunal with the new responsibility as well as the further terms of reference (ToR). AP Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has gone on record saying that his state will move the Supreme Court as it was not agreeable to comply with the directions of the tribunal on allocation of Krishna river waters with Telangana. He said that the State government would file a special leave petition in the apex court in the wake of a gazette released, incorporating Brijesh Kumar tribunal’s directions.

“We will fight it out in the Supreme Court against the Central Government and the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s decision”, he added. Andhra Pradesh would not agree with the plan of new guidelines being devised to share Krishna river waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the new terms of reference, the tribunal will share the river waters taking into consideration all the projects including those in existence, the ongoing and all those contemplated in the two States.