On Prabhas’ 43rd birthday, ‘Varsham’ to hit theatres again

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

File Photo Varsham will be showcased in the theatres in a remastered version – 4K Ultra HD.

Hyderabad: Re-releasing old favourite films is now becoming a trend in Tollywood. Recently, Pokiri and Jalsa have been re-released on the birthdays of Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan respectively, and have garnered a huge response from the audience.

In light of the actor’s upcoming 43rd birthday, Prabhas’ fans are now reportedly preparing to re-release his block-buster movie ‘Varsham’ on October 23. The film will be showcased in the theatres in a remastered version – 4K Ultra HD. Further details about the film’s theatrical arrival will be announced shortly.

Directed by Sobhan, ‘Varsham’ was released in 2004. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, and Gopichand in lead roles. The movie was produced by MS Raju under Sumanth Art Productions banner.

On the work front, the Baahubali actor is currently busy filming four big-budget pan-Indian projects: Adipurush, Saalar, Spirit, and Project K.