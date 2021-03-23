From celebs to commoners, Instagram challenges have addicts everywhere

he ‘Sexy back dance challenge’, ‘Emoji challenge’ and ‘Instagram vs Reality’ are some other popular challenges on the Gram.

By | Published: 6:35 pm 6:43 pm

Are you hooked on to the challenges on Instagram Reels and just can’t stop watching or taking part in them? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. From Samantha Akkineni and Vicky Kaushal, Chrissy Teigen and Diana Penty, Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Mouni Roy and Hina Khan, celebrities across the world are equally addicted to these viral challenges.

Vicky Kaushal’s recent ‘Don’t Rush challenge’ has 1.2 million views on the video-sharing platform. The Manmarziyaan star wrote along with the video, “Bitten by the #dontrushchallenge bug. Wasted much time watching videos of it, thought of wasting a little more by making one. Don’t Rush (sic).” His video went so viral that it inspired southern star Samantha Akkineni to follow in his footsteps, quite literally. She participated in the dance challenge with her choreographer and wrote, “@vickykaushal09 made us do it! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy… give me one year l’ll get to where you are. Show her some love #dontrushchallenge (sic).” Rakul Preet, Dia Mirza, Lavanya Tripathi and Upasana Konidela couldn’t stop gushing about Sam’s video that currently has 1.5 million views.

Samantha is not new to these challenges. The actor earlier took part in the ‘I’m so pretty challenge’ with the song So Pretty by Reyanna Maria playing in the background. To the unversed, the challenge requires people to transform from a no makeup look to a fully glammed up look. Samantha, whose transformation was absolutely stunning, captioned her Reel that has a whopping 1.8 million hits, “Only if dressing up was this easy! #ImSoPrettyChallenge (sic).”

While actors Diana Penty and Mouni Roy also nailed this beauty challenge, model Chrissy Teigen hilariously failed the challenge. On the other hand, Hina Khan has done various challenges such as ‘Buss it challenge’ and ‘Silhouette challenge’. The silhouette challenge is all about empowering women and making them feel sexy. People need to start the video by looking normal and then transform to a sexier version wearing sexy clothes or lingerie and dance to Put Your Head on My Shoulder mashup with Doja Cat’s Streets. However, Instagrammers were warned that the red silhouette filter in the video can be erased and expose things that you never intended to. The ‘Buss it challenge’ sees people such as rapper Iggy Azalea and actor Gabrielle Union transition to a glamorous avatar as the beat of the famous song drops. Even Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took part in the ‘Buss it challenge’ and shared an adorable video.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira Kapoor engaged in the ‘Centre of gravity’ challenge that sees couples get on all fours, put elbows on the ground and place hands on their chin. The tricky part is to suddenly remove the elbows from the ground and place your hands on your back. While women have been crushing this challenge, men have been for some reason failing it. But Shahid Kapoor is one of the few men who could complete the challenge. Appreciating him, wife Mira wrote along with their video, “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it.” The ‘Sexy back dance challenge’, ‘Emoji challenge’ and ‘Instagram vs Reality’ are some other popular challenges on the Gram.

