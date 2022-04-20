From Deepika to Alia, these B-town celebs aced the style game with these killer gym looks

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Wed - 20 April 22

New Delhi: Life in showbiz is mostly about red carpet events, glamour and entertainment, but to get that glammed up look every time, there are countless hours spent sweating it all out at the gym.

These B-town celebs not only just look well-maintained and perfectly fit; they are the glam masters who can slay it with their looks, no matter what it is. From shorts to yoga pants to matching tops and bottoms, our trendsetters keep setting some major fashion goals with their utmost upbeat styles.

Take a look at these Bollywood stars in gym wear as they sweep you off your feet in no time:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ‘Begum of Pataudi’ and a mother of two lovely kids, Kareena definitely understands the style game. Be it her sports shoes, racer black tees paired with loose and stretchy track pants, Mrs Khan’s trendy gym looks are the coolest ones among most other actors.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika, who’s a style icon and fond of sports bras, deserves some serious applause and awards for keeping her gym wear so upbeat. The actor usually pairs her attires with fitted pants and sports shoes for perfect gym outfits.

Malaika Arora

The ageless beauty that Malaika is, she can be considered a trendsetter when it comes to gym looks. Malaika always raises the temperature with her svelte figure and is often seen sporting shorts with half or full-sleeved tees at the gym.

Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the fittest celebs in B-town, Jacqueline never misses to grab eyeballs with her killer gym ensembles. The Sri Lankan beauty loves to wear tank tops, 3/4ths and tights during her workout sessions.