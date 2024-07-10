Actor-Basketball player Arvind Krishna awarded ‘Vegan Voice of India’

Arvind recently participated in the Vegan India Conference held in Mumbai on July 6-7 , where he was awarded ‘Vegan Voice of India’ for his contribution towards spreading a healthier, kinder, and more sustainable lifestyle.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 04:06 PM

Actor Arvind Krishna, known for his performances in films like ‘Rama Rao on Duty’, ‘Shukra’, and ‘SIT’, has been popular for for his vegan lifestyle ever since he took the plunge a few years ago.

Being a Veganuary ambassador for over two years, Arvind recently participated in the Vegan India Conference held in Mumbai on July 6-7 , where he was awarded ‘Vegan Voice of India’ for his contribution towards spreading a healthier, kinder, and more sustainable lifestyle.

“Veganism has been a way of my life,” Arvind said and added that the honor made him more responsible. “I receive the award with a sense of commitment and duty. Perhaps, this is the universe’s way of inspiring me to do more and further strengthen the vegan cause,” he said.

Also a professional basketball player, Arvind’s journey as a vegan has been inspiring. He says that veganism compliments his acting and athlete skills. “From muscle recovery and reducing the risk of inflammation in the body to improving endurance and performance, veganism helped me achieved great results,” shares Arvind, who turned vegan for environmental and ethical reasons.

The actor-athlete is currently shooting for his upcoming film “A Masterpiece: Rise of Superhero.”

Sharing thoughts on veganism, along with Arvind Krishna at the Vegan India Conference, was Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also a panelists at the conclave.