From spy to story teller

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:24 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Donning the hat of a writer, Bisht has three web series and a movie in the pipeline.

Hyderabad: With the sole intent of telling untold stories of young officers on duty, former spy and NSG commando Lucky Bisht is foraying into the world of entertainment. Donning the hat of a writer, he has three web series and a movie in the pipeline.

Having lived most of his life in disguise, Bisht is one of those officers whose life can be compared to fictional characters we see on screen. While on duty as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, he traveled to several countries on missions and was part of the Assam Rifles, Special Forces and the Indian Army.

He was a 16-year-old kid when first enrolled in the agency. Hailing from a family of soldiers, when his father asked him to fill his details on a document, he knew the day had come. “I was scared and knew nothing. I was sent to Israel for training where I was very reluctant and asked them to send me back. But one American colonel had a chat with me and made me realise the opportunity I would throw away. I stayed back and what followed was an abnormal life filled with training, missions and shootings,” he recalls.

But the trauma and exhaustion that comes from a taxing life an agent leads caught up with him. When a civilian decides to take a break from their career, it is a holiday. But when Bisht decided to take a break, he joined the National Security Guard, securing prominent public figures. While he was with NSG, he was a bodyguard for Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu, LK Advani and others.

When everything seemed to be running smoothly, Bisht was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on charges of double murder, which was of Uttarakhand’s biggest gangsters. He says he was jailed for over three years and was moved to 11 jails. “It was a very dark phase for me. Everyone close to me abandoned me and I was declared guilty in the public court of opinion even before the court gave its judgment. But that made me stronger,” he says.

He was released on March 11, 2015 after the Nainital district court gave him a clean chit due to lack of evidence. He rejoined the Special Forces and took voluntary retirement in 2019.

Upon arriving in Mumbai to work on his writing projects, he joined Flying Hat Productions run by Adit Sharma. Prominent crime writer and author Hussain Zaidi is currently working on a book about Bisht’s life experiences titled ‘Agent Lima’, taken after his code name when he was in service. The book is expected to be released this year-end.