FRO’s killing: Foresters abstain from podu land survey across Telangana

The Telangana Forest Rangers Association decided to abstain from the survey and gram sabhas being held to resolve the applications from by podu cultivators for pattas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:35 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

The Telangana Forest Rangers Association decided to abstain from the survey and gram sabhas being held to resolve the applications from by podu cultivators for pattas.

Khammam: The killing of forest range officer Ch Srinivas Rao at Borlapadu in Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Tuesday by Guthikoyas has resulted in the boycott of the ongoing podu land survey across the State on Thursday.

The Telangana Forest Rangers Association, Telangana Junior Forest Officers Association and other associations decided to abstain from the survey and gram sabhas being held to resolve the applications from by podu cultivators for pattas.

In erstwhile Khammam, proceedings of gram sabhas at many places were affected on Wednesday as well since a majority of the forest officers had gone to Erlapudi village of Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam for the funeral of Srinivas Rao.

Leaders of foresters’ associations have planned massive rallies at the district headquarters in Khammam and Kothagudem on Thursday in support of their demand to provide weapons to foresters for the protection of forests as well as their own safety.

There is a sense of fear among forest officers and personnel in the wake of the killing of Srinivas Rao. The associations want a specific assurance from the State government on the measures for the safety of field level foresters, Telangana Forest Rangers Association State general secretary Narender said.

The leaders of the associations have also planned a rally in Hyderabad and are planning to meet Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to submit a memorandum listing out their demands and to seek immediate measures.