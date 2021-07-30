FTCCI, Afghanistan trade body to promote bilateral trade

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Industry body FTCCI and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) entered into an Agreement of Cooperation for promoting cooperation between the business communities in Afghanistan and Telangana. The two Chambers will exchange market information necessary for companies, enterprises and organisations investing and operating in one or both countries.

Muhammad Suleman Kakar, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said the effort is to come together for promotion of trade between Telangana and Afghanistan. Afghanistan is a great nation with natural resources and it was looking forward for more trade relations with India, especially with the State of Telangana, in all sectors including IT, infrastructure, mining, communication, education, energy, transport, agriculture, pharmacy and healthcare.

K Bhasker Reddy, president, FTCCI, said that Indian market, especially Telangana, has been growing consistently, and there are opportunities to expand trade and investment in the pharma, agro and food processing, information technology, tourism, logistics, energy and manufacturing sectors.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan suggested to identify products imported by Afghanistan and explore ways to offer products that are superior in quality, to collaborate with Afghanistan business community in establishing manufacturing units that will help in generating employment locally and to increase market access for Afghan products in Telangana for the benefit of Afghan business community and do the value addition locally.

