FTCCI, Amazon to train MSMEs to adopt e-commerce

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: Industry body FTCCI and Amazon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable e-commerce adoption by its MSME members in Telangana State.

“E-commerce played a major role in streamlining business processes right from receiving a product order, to managing deliveries, keeping track of stock and analyzing consumer feedback and data,” said Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Monday.

MSMEs account for 30 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and constitute more than 40 per cent of exports, he said.

“FTCCI is helping members and the industry in Telangana to market their products and services. The focus is on helping MSMEs digitise their processes, inventory management and interface with markets, either directly or via the e-commerce ecosystem,” said FTCCI President Bhasker

FTCCI CEO Khyati Naravane said: “In the first phase, we will be training 500 SMEs through this initiative with Amazon. We are opening up a skill development centre at our premises shortly.”

“Telangana is a top destination for MSMEs, entrepreneurs and startups, thanks to the conducive ecosystem and proactive policies of the State Government. The partnership with FTCCI will enable MSMEs to benefit from ecommerce,” said Udai Mehta, Head, Public Policy, Amazon India.