FTCCI lauds State’s new Logistics Policy

The industry body also lauded the focus on godowns, cold storage, dry port, parking, and others in the logistic sector.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI ) lauded the new Logistics Policy announced by the State government. It also thanked the government for including logistics as one of the core sectors of the State Industrial Policy.

“FTCCI welcomes the announcement of a focused logistics policy by the State government. The provisions of the policy are industry-friendly and aligned with the requirements of this sector which is a crucial enabler of socio-economic growth supporting every aspect of our economy. Implementation of this policy will boost the overall economic competitiveness of Telangana State,” said Saurabh Kumar, Chair-FTCCI Logistics Committee, in a statement here on Thursday.

“The new policy will help in building necessary logistics infrastructure, which will help in improving the export and import potential of Telangana State,” said Satish Lakkaraju, Chief Commercial Officer, Agility India and Advisor of FTCCI Logistics Committee.

The industry body also lauded the focus on godowns, cold storage, dry port, parking, and others in the logistic sector.

FTCCI said Hyderabad has a stronghold on pharmaceuticals, engineering, biotechnology, electronics manufacturing, and e-commerce. With better logistic infrastructure, the competitiveness of these sectors can be enhanced. Under the GST regime, proper logistic infrastructure was key to promote a city or a State as a manufacturing and distribution destination, it said.

With the creation of Pharma City, Hyderabad will emerge as a logistics hub for life sciences as well as other related industries. The State government was also actively pursuing large number of theme-based industrial hubs like biotechnology, electronics, aviation, seeds, food processing, textiles, furniture, and leather, the industry body observed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .