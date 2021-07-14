Telangana to develop dry port in 1,400 acres

The State Cabinet has decided to improve the basic infrastructure in industrial sector including warehouses, cold storages, dry ports and truck dock parking among others

Hyderabad: The Telangana Logistics policy of the Industries and Commerce departments has been approved by the State Cabinet here on Wednesday, to encourage the logistics sector and tap the potential of the ever rising sectors of industrial, e-commerce and service. The Cabinet has decided to improve the basic infrastructure in the sector including warehouses, cold storages, dry ports and truck dock parking among others.

Accordingly, a huge dry port with multi-model logistics park will be developed on a public-private-partnership basis in about 1,400 acres in the State. Further, two new Integrated Container Depots (ICDs) will be established on the lines of Concor ICD at Sanatnagar, in collaboration with the Customs department to further promote exports. The Cabinet also approved the setting up of 10 more integrated logistics parks across the State, similar to the one established at Batasingaram.

The logistics sector has been instrumental in making goods and services accessible to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic when people were unable to venture out for essentials. The Cabinet observed that the e-commerce organisations across the world were utilising the logistics sector and extending their services globally.

Under these circumstances, the Cabinet emphasised the need to encourage the logistics sector to supply products being produced by the industrial and agriculture sectors from the State to meet the needs of international consumers. It also recognised the importance of the logistics sector for development of the food processing units as an extension of the additional commerce to the food processing units.

The Cabinet has also decided to establish a Centre for Excellence for skill development in the logistics sector with international standards and with the help from TASK.

It was also decided to set up logistic parks in all the districts across the State. It was also decided to provide incentives to the entrepreneurs who will set up multi-model logistic parks and warehouses. These measures are expected to create direct employment for one lakh people and indirect employment for another two lakh people. In this regard, the Cabinet has instructed the Industries department to take measures to attract Rs 10,000 crore worth investments to the State.

