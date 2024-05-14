Fuel tank explosion: Toll at 2

On Monday, another person, Nadeem, who suffered more than 90 per cent burns, died during treatment. A couple were travelling on the Bullet motorcycle when it caught fire at Bhavaninagar road.

14 May 2024

Hyderabad: The death toll in the motorcycle fuel tank explosion at Bhavaninagar on Sunday rose to two with one more man succumbing to injuries on Tuesday.

Mohd Shaukath Ali (42), who suffered severe burns in the incident, passed away while undergoing treatment at Prince Esra Deccan College of Medical Sciences (DCMS) Shahalibanda.

The local people rushed to douse the fire and started pouring water using a pipe.

The fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded all of a sudden and ten persons who were nearby caught fire