FWICE appeals to producers for ban on shooting in Maldives

FWICE appealed to producers to boycott the Maldives for film shoots and instead opt for similar picturesque locations within India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: In the wake of derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldives ministers, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken a stand by urging movie producers to reconsider shooting locations.

FWICE strongly condemned the irresponsible remarks made by Maldives ministers against PM Modi, and in response, called upon producers to cancel their shooting bookings in the Maldives.

This decision by FWICE follows a massive row triggered by derogatory remarks on social media by Maldives ministers concerning PM Modi’s visit to Lakshwadeep.

The FWICE is the largest federal body representing workers, technicians, and artists in the media and entertainment industry.