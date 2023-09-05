Gabon Coup: Military Takes Power, President Bongo Under House Arrest, And Borders Sealed

Military officers of the Central African nation Gabon unseated President Ali Bongo Ondimba, just after the results of the country’s general elections were announced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Following the coup, residents in the country’s capital were seen celebrating and embracing soldiers on the street. The ousted President is under house arrest. All the borders have been closed and the government ostensibly shut down. His son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, was arrested alongside six others.

