Gaddar writes to PM Modi requesting to be relieved off false case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Revolutionary Telugu poet Gaddar on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the latter to take steps to strike off a false case booked against him in Karnataka in 2005.

Gaddar, 75, in the letter narrating about his work as a people’s poet, said several cases were booked against him since the time of the Emergency until now, but it was a false case that was booked against him by the Tiruvur police in Karnataka in July 2005.

He requested the PM to verify facts in the case and ensure that it was struck off.